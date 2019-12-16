Clark, Hutcheson sweep America East weekly awards

ALBANY, N.Y. – A pair of UAlbany men’s basketball players swept the America East weekly awards on Monday. Ahmad Clark earned Player of the Week honors, while Trey Hutcheson took home Rookie of the Week.

Clark averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and four assists per game in a pair of contests this week. The Great Danes went 1-1 during those contests. Clark lead the team with 26 points and eight assists in UAlbany’s win over Niagara on Saturday.

In that same game, Hutcheson scored a career-high 18 points. The freshman shot 6-10 from the floor, and 3-5 from three-point range.

“Coach yells at me to take shots quite a bit in practice, so I know when I’m open I can shoot it,” Hutcheson said after the game about his willingness to shoot the ball. “I’m starting to learn more and more every practice, every game where in our offense you know shots can come from.”