Chestnut scores 1000th career point in victory

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERVLIET, N.Y. – Watervliet’s J.J. Chestnut joined the thousand-point club Thursday night with a 34-point effort against Ichabod Crane. The junior needed 18 points heading into the game, but it didn’t take long to reach the milestone.

Chestnut was on a mission from the jump. “I hit the first two threes, and then I made a layup right after that. I was like, ‘Yeah, this is the game. Definitely,'” he said. With a baseline runner in the second quarter, he eclipsed the 1000-point threshold.

“It definitely means a lot,” Chestnut said of the accomplishment. “Me and my father, and most of my family have been talking about this for a pretty long time. So me and my coach had a discussion before the game. He said to make sure I got it tonight at home.”

The game was temporarily halted, as Chestnut was presented with a ceremonial ball. It’s a moment that will linger in his mind.

“When I was looking around and I seen everybody smiling, cheering, it felt great,” he said. “It felt like I was the only person in the gym and everyone was cheering for me.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play