Chestnut scores 1000th career point in victory

WATERVLIET, N.Y. – Watervliet’s J.J. Chestnut joined the thousand-point club Thursday night with a 34-point effort against Ichabod Crane. The junior needed 18 points heading into the game, but it didn’t take long to reach the milestone.

Chestnut was on a mission from the jump. “I hit the first two threes, and then I made a layup right after that. I was like, ‘Yeah, this is the game. Definitely,'” he said. With a baseline runner in the second quarter, he eclipsed the 1000-point threshold.

“It definitely means a lot,” Chestnut said of the accomplishment. “Me and my father, and most of my family have been talking about this for a pretty long time. So me and my coach had a discussion before the game. He said to make sure I got it tonight at home.”

The game was temporarily halted, as Chestnut was presented with a ceremonial ball. It’s a moment that will linger in his mind.

“When I was looking around and I seen everybody smiling, cheering, it felt great,” he said. “It felt like I was the only person in the gym and everyone was cheering for me.”