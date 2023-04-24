CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chatham Panthers showed a balance of steady pitching and timely hitting in their 10-0 win over Catskill Monday afternoon. The defending class c state champs’ offense also played a big part, smashing two home runs in the second and fourth inning.

Right-hander Matt Thorsen was dominant on the mound giving up zero runs on one hit over five innings and sat ten batters along the way.

The final nail in the coffin came at the bottom of the fifth inning. L.J. Morse came off the bench and hit a single down the right-field line, which allowed Jameson Balich and Logan Smalley to cross home plate.

The Panthers will be in action again on Wednesday, April 26, at 4:30 PM against Coxsackie-Athens.