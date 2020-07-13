Chad Brown wins fifth consecutive Belmont training title

BELMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville native Chad Brown is once again carrying a ton of momentum into Saratoga this week after capturing his fifth consecutive training title at Belmont this weekend.

Brown notched 23 wins during the 25-day meet at Belmont Park, beating out second place Christophe Clement’s 14 wins.

Five graded stakes-winners at the spring/summer meet helped guide Brown to the title, including two Grade 1 wins by Newspaperofrecord and Instilled Regard. Newspaperofrecord and Instilled Regard also notched Grade 3 and Grade 2 wins, respectively, while Rushing Fall added a Grade 3 win to round out graded winners for Brown at Belmont.

Chad Brown now heads to Saratoga this weekend looking to notch his third consecutive training title at The Spa.

