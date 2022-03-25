Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — David Clement and Christian Brothers Academy won the Section 2 Class AA football championship this past season. Now, the junior has even more reason to celebrate.

Clement announced his commitment to Syracuse University on social media Friday afternoon. The 6’7 standout will play tight end for the Orange.

The coaching staff at Syracuse played a huge role in Clement’s decision. “They really treated me like I was one of their own already,” Clement said. “Before I even decided to go there, the coaches made me feel like I was part of their family and that’s what really helped me make my decision.”

Growing up near Syracuse also impacted the junior’s choice. “If you’re from New York, you know about Syracuse,” said Clement. “Everybody from New York loves Syracuse.”

Clement hopes to play in the Carrier Dome before he plays for Syracuse. He says he hopes to bring a state title to CBA in his senior season.