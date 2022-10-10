ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christian Brothers Academy senior tight end and defensive lineman Chuck Volans had plenty to celebrate this weekend.

Thursday the two-way standout announced on Twitter he had received an offer to continue his football career at Colgate University. Friday he scored a touchdown in the Brothers’ 41-25 victory over previously undefeated Shenendehowa High School. And Sunday afternoon it was time to celebrate a goal Volans had been working towards for a long time, as he took to social media again to officially declare his commitment to the Raiders’ football program.

Volans has been a force all year for CBA, scoring five touchdowns so far this season, and recording multiple tackles for loss, including two sacks.

Colgate competes out of the Patriot League in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Raiders are coached by Stan Dakosty.

Volans received two other offers from Division I programs: the University at Albany, and the University of Pennsylvania.