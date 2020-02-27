CBA wins overtime thriller over rival La Salle

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In front of a standing room only, capacity crowd, the CBA basketball team topped rival La Salle 52-50 in overtime. The Brothers advance to the Section 2 quarterfinals, where top-seeded Shenendehowa awaits.
“Credit to our guys for hanging in there when things weren’t going very well,” said CBA Head Coach Dave Doemel after the game. “A lot of people did a lot of good things and everybody had to contribute today.”
Tied 20-20 at halftime, CBA opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run to build an eight point lead. La Salle would close the gap, briefly pulling ahead 45-44 with under four minutes to play. It was tied at 46 with six seconds left on the clock. Coach Doemel called a timeout to draw up a play, which gave Tyler Grimes an open look from three, but it rimmed out forcing overtime.
In the extra frame, the Brothers built a small lead. They were ahead 52-50 with four seconds left. La Salle’s Bo Catherwood had a shot to win it at the buzzer. His three-point attempt fell short.
Vincent Tirino led the Brothers with 15 points. Hagen Foley added 14, including three of their six in overtime.
Gabe Lucarelli scored 19 points for the Cadets in defeat.