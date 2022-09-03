TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rarely do you find a week zero high school football matchup as meaningful as Christian Brothers Academy and La Salle Institute.

The two rival military programs squared off in a non-league matchup Friday night at La Salle, with the winning team being presented the coveted sabre.

CBA marched into Troy as the reigning Class AA section champions, and the Brothers proved against La Salle they are still one of the premiere teams in all of section two.

On the first possession of the game, CBA quarterback Donald Jones took a QB power play off the right side of the Brothers’ massive offensive line, and fought his way to pay dirt to give his team the lead just 45 seconds into the game.

After a passing touchdown from Jones to tight end Chuck Volans upped the CBA lead to 14, it was junior running back Jahmir Pitcher’s turn to get in on the scoring barrage.

Pitcher found the end zone with 10:23 remaining in the second quarter for his first of two first-half rushing touchdowns, extending the Brothers advantage to 21 points.

Later in the second frame, Pitcher broke off an 50+-yard touchdown scamper, again lengthening the CBA lead to 28-0.

On the very next La Salle possession, the Brothers put an exclamation point on a dominant first half, as Jones displayed his defensive prowess at defensive back, picking off Cadets quarterback Chris Chenette. Jones took the interception to the house for his third touchdown of the game, making it 35-0 CBA

The Brothers would add three more touchdowns in the second half, cruising to a 55-0 victory over La Salle, and returning the Sabre to Albany.

After the game, a candid Bob Burns broke down his team’s performance after the game.

“I mean, we made some mistakes here and there,” said Burns. “I know people are going to look at the score, and say, “eh,” but, I mean, we got some things we have to clean up. But all in all it was a good win. I mean, playing for the sabre is special too, but we got a long season ahead of us; we’re gonna have to improve as we go, but yeah, overall I’m pretty pleased.”

Despite Burns highlighting the shortcomings of his team in a 55-point romp, he did recognize the areas where the Brothers excelled Friday night.

“I mean, obviously up front…we dominated pretty much,” said Burns. “I don’t know how many yards we ran for, but we ran the ball pretty well. Made some big plays in the passing game when we needed to, and defense was stout. I mean, I challenged them to keep the zero on the board at halftime, and they came through, so I’m pretty pleased.”

CBA returns to action next Friday against Rome Free Academy. La Salle will look to regroup, as they prepare to square off next Friday against Shenendehowa.