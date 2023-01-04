ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Green Tech boys basketball team took down Christian Brothers Academy in last season’s Section 2 Class AA championship game. The two teams met for a rematch Tuesday night, with the Brothers playing host.

Green Tech led by 9-7 after one, but CBA used a strong second quarter to take a 20-18 lead into the half. It was back and forth all game, but Oreo Odutayo led the way for the Brothers with 15 points in a 47-43 double overtime win. Aiden Wine and Kaelan Leak both added 12 for CBA. Haisi Mayben led Green Tech with 18 points.

The Brothers improve to 4-3, while the Eagles drop to 3-4.