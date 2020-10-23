CBA knocks off unbeaten Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA beat Niskayuna 1-0 to hand the Silver Warriors their first loss of the season on Thursday.
Paul Abbatiello scored the lone goal of the game late in the first half to put the Brothers on top for good. It was the first goal scored on Niskayuna this season.
CBA is now 4-1 on the season while Niskayuna drops to the same record with their first loss.
More Sports News
