ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA scored two goals in the first ten minutes of the second half to secure a 2-1 win over Saratoga.

Evan Hallett converted on a penalty kick to cut the CBA lead to one then hit the crossbar on a shot from outside the box shortly afterward. The Blue Streaks weren’t able to find the equalizer as the Brothers held on for the victory.

CBA is now 3-0 on the season while Saratoga is 2-1-1.