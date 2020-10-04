CBA boys open season with convincing win over Columbia

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Suburban Council kicked off the boys soccer season Saturday morning, with CBA hosting Columbia as a key matchup to get the opening weekend started.

The Brothers came out strong out of the gate, registering two early goals from freshman Owen Everett and senior Jordan Proulx, then relied on their defense in the second half to cruise to a 2-0 win.

“I thought we could have done more, but I thought at moments we were great and at moments we definitely need to improve,” Proulx said.

“As a team we are very organized defensively and I think we work well in the back line as well as the midfield,” Proulx added.

CBA’s next game is Tuesday, October 6th at Schenectady High School at 4:15 p.m. Columbia hosts Colonie at 6:30 p.m. on the 6th.

