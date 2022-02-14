HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskill girls basketball team looked to win their first Patroon Conference title since 1999 on Monday. They’d have to get through Maple Hill first.

Junior Janay Brantley tallied 18 of the Cats’ 34 points in their 34-19 win over Maple Hill. Catskill, who had not beat Maple Hill in over a decade prior to this season, completed the season sweep to win their first Patroon Conference title in 23 years.

“We’ve been grinding at this for a long time,” said head coach Chris Quinn. “Some of these girls have been with me for four and five years, so it’s been a long journey. I’m just excited for them. They finally made it to the top of the hill to be honest with you. They bust their butt so it was well worth the journey for these guys.”

“It means a lot because I’ve been on this team for five years now,” said Brantley. “This was our end goal, and Maple Hill is the biggest competition and we lost to them five years in a row. It feels good.”