Carrier scores lone goal as Thunder fall to Americans

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. – The Adirondack Thunder dropped the first game of a back-to-back set against the Allen Americans on Friday night by a final score of 4-1.

The scoring got started early on when Alex Carrier deposited a loose puck off of a rebound to give the Thunder an early 1-0 lead. The goal was Carrier’s third of the season and the assists belonged to Colby Sissons and Casey Pierro-Zabotel at 1:49 of the first.

The Americans answered back 5:05 later. Alex Breton hit Josh Brittain on a pass into the Adirondack zone and Brittain made a nice move to get by two Thunder d-men to notch his sixth goal of the season to tie the game at one.

After Thunder forward James Henry hit the post early on into the second period, it would be the Americans scoring the lone goal of the second period. Tyler Sheehy’s quick wrist shot from the near circle beat Adirondack goaltender Evan Cormier for the 2-1 Allen lead at 7:29.

Allen converted off of an Adirondack defensive zone turnover when Colby Sissons put the puck onto the stick of Jordan Topping, sneaking a shot through Cormier for a 3-1 advantage at 5:20 of the third period. Jordan Topping tacked on another one as he scored an empty-net goal with 53 seconds left.

Adirondack went 0-for-2 on the powerplay and killed off all three Allen man-advantage opportunities. The Thunder were outshot 37-32 by the Americans.

Up Next

The Thunder take on the Allen Americans on Saturday night, December 14th at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is at 5:00pm.