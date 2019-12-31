Carmen Maciariello reflects on past decade

NEW YORK, N.Y. - The University at Albany men's basketball team won their first road game of the 2019-20 season Monday night in a thriller at Columbia in the non-conference finale. After trailing by as many as six in the final 1:22, UAlbany scored six points in 12 seconds to close the game, including the go-ahead free-throw with less than one second remaining, to stun the Lions 67-66 and snap a two-game losing streak.

"We didn't execute for the first 39 minutes of the game," Head Coach Will Brown said after the contest. "I'm proud of my guys' effort, but we didn't play well. We hung around and we lengthened the game, and we executed in the last minute. We made some plays down the stretch, but it was an ugly one. But sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do to win on the road."

The Great Danes got off to a hot start, scoring the first nine points of the game. Their lead evaporated quickly, with Columbia responding with nine points of their own to lock up the score with 12:56 to go in the first. The Lions' run stretched to 12-0 to take their first lead of the night, 12-9, with 11:41 remaining before the break.

After the game was tied at 14, neither team scored for nearly two minutes before Columbia hit a layup to go up 16-14 with 8:01 remaining. The Lions went up 18-14 with 7:28 to go before Trey Hutcheson hit a three to cut the Danes' deficit to one with 6:59 before the break.

Hutcheson hit a second-straight three to put UAlbany up 20-18 with 6:09 left in the first. Twice for the remainder of the first half Columbia cut the lead to one, but the Great Danes headed into the locker room nursing a three-point 28-25 lead.

Hutcheson scored a team-high eight points in the first half, while Malachi de Sousa added five. Ahmad Clark scored four points and grabbed five rebounds. UAlbany shot 5-11 from three in the first, while holding Columbia to just 1-9 from deep.

Nearly a minute elapsed in the second half before Columbia drew a foul and hit two free-throws to cut the Great Danes' lead to one. Back-to-back threes on offense from Clark and Antonio Rizzuto put UAlbany up 34-29 before Columbia went on a 7-0 run to take a 36-34 lead with 15:38 to go.

Leading 39-38 with 13:33 remaining, UAlbany saw Columbia retake the lead and extend their advantage to four with 9:52 to go. With 8:04 left, Cameron Healy hit his first three-pointer of the game, extending his made-threes streak to 47 games.

Columbia took its largest lead of the night, eight points, with 5:32 remaining after a pair of free-throws put the Lions up 52-44. Columbia still led by seven before Healy hit another three to cut the lead to four with 3:26 remaining.

After de Sousa hit a layup to bring UAlbany within two with 2:27 left, Columbia pulled away to lead by six with 1:22 to go. de Sousa hit a three to cut the Danes' deficit to three, before Columbia went back up by five after hitting two free-throws with 47 seconds remaining.

Clark drew a foul and hit both free-throws to bring UAlbany within three. Columbia responded with two more free-throws to keep their advantage at five with 35 seconds remaining. Clark hit a deep three to come within two, only to see Columbia drain two more free-throws to go up by four with 12 seconds remaining.

de Sousa knocked down a three with five seconds to go, brining UAlbany to within one, 65-64. Columbia hit one of two free throws to go up two, and Clark connected on a driving layup with two seconds remaining to tie the game at 66. Columbia threw the ball away on the ensuing in-bounds play, and the Lions fouled Healy with less than one second remaining on UAlbany's possession. Healy drained the first of two free-throws to put the Great Danes ahead 67-66, and intentionally missed the second to run out the clock and secure the team's first road victory of the season.

Healy finished with nine points. Clark led UAlbany with 16 points while grabbing a team-high six rebounds, a total shared by de Sousa and Kendall Lauderdale. Hutcheson finished with 13 points. UAlbany outscored Columbia 6-1 in the final 12 seconds of the game, as well as 19-0 off the bench. Monday's victory was the Great Danes' first on the road since defeating Binghamton in the 2018-19 regular season finale on March 5.

Next: UAlbany opens America East play on January 4 at Binghamton. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. The Great Danes return to SEFCU Arena on January 11 to host Maine.