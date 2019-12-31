Carmen Maciariello reflects on past decade

ALBANY, N.Y. – The end of the year is a great time for reflection. The end of the decade draws ten times the memories.
Ten years ago, Carmen Maciariello was an assistant coach at Fairfield University. At the time, he helped lead the Stags into the MAAC Championship game against Siena.
“I still have dreams of Edwin Ubiles with a steal and a 360 dunk, and then Colin Nickerson missing a corner three right down there,” Coach Carm pointed to the other end of the court in the Times Union Center Tuesday as he described that final in 2009. “Then we end up losing in overtime to Fran [McCaffery].”
Fast forward ten years and Maciariello is now the head coach at his alma mater, trying to guide the Saints back to their first MAAC title since McCaffery left to take the head coaching job at Iowa in 2010.
“So many great memories in this building, you know as a player and as a young kid too, and just thankful to be here and be the head coach here at Siena.”
The Saints have won three straight games to close out the decade, and are back in action Friday night against Monmouth.