Carmen Maciariello named finalist for Mid-Major Coach of the Year Award

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (NEWS10) — For the second straight day, Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello is a finalist for a prestigious national award. After being chosen as a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award yesterday, Maciariello today was selected one of 25 national finalists for the 2020-21 Hugh Durham Award, which is presented annually to the top Division I mid-major coach.
Maciariello has guided his alma mater to a second straight MAAC Regular Season Championship this winter. Under his leadership, Siena has successfully navigated through four separate in-season COVID-19 related pauses, persevering to post a 12-4 overall record to secure the No. 1 seed in the MAAC Tournament. Maciariello’s 32-14 (.696) record is tied with Paul Hewitt for the best 46-game head coaching start in program history. Siena bookended the past two seasons with a program-record tying 16-game win streak, while also establishing a new school record with eight straight road victories. The Saints’ 6-0 start this season marked the second best start during the program’s Division I era.
The recipient of the 2020-21 Hugh Durham Award will be announced on April 1. The award is named after the longtime Florida State, Georgia, and Jacksonville head coach.
Maciariello and his top-seeded Saints begin play in the 2021 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in quarterfinal round action Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ against Iona.