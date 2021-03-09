Carmen Maciariello named finalist for Mid-Major Coach of the Year Award

Local Sports

by: Siena College Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (NEWS10) — For the second straight day, Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello is a finalist for a prestigious national award. After being chosen as a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award yesterday, Maciariello today was selected one of 25 national finalists for the 2020-21 Hugh Durham Award, which is presented annually to the top Division I mid-major coach.

Maciariello has guided his alma mater to a second straight MAAC Regular Season Championship this winter. Under his leadership, Siena has successfully navigated through four separate in-season COVID-19 related pauses, persevering to post a 12-4 overall record to secure the No. 1 seed in the MAAC Tournament. Maciariello’s 32-14 (.696) record is tied with Paul Hewitt for the best 46-game head coaching start in program history. Siena bookended the past two seasons with a program-record tying 16-game win streak, while also establishing a new school record with eight straight road victories. The Saints’ 6-0 start this season marked the second best start during the program’s Division I era.

The recipient of the 2020-21 Hugh Durham Award will be announced on April 1. The award is named after the longtime Florida State, Georgia, and Jacksonville head coach.

Maciariello and his top-seeded Saints begin play in the 2021 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in quarterfinal round action Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ against Iona. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box