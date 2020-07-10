Carey announces intention to transfer

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball rising junior guard Donald Carey has announced his intention to transfer. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland product has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“We thank Don for his contributions to Siena Basketball, and wish him the best in his future pursuits,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello.

Carey appeared in all 30 games and made 28 starts in his lone season suiting up for the Saints this past winter, after having sat out the previous year per NCAA transfer regulations following his matriculation from Mount St. Mary’s. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this past season, while scoring in double figures 19 times including a pair of 20-point performances.

Carey departs Siena College in good academic standing.