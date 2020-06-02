Capital Region sports figures speaking out against racial injustice

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Prominent Capital Region sports figures are speaking out as protests continue nationwide in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Shenendehowa graduate and Atlanta Hawks guard Shenendehowa took to social media.

Former Siena guard Ronald Moore spoke at a peaceful protest in his hometown of Whitemarsh Township, PA. His voice cracking as he emotionally thanked his community for standing by him and his family.

“It’s definitely a tough time,” he said. “I’m in an interracial marriage. I have a son that’s one, so I think about him going forward, and seeing progress like this, definitely think there’s a brighter future and light at the end of the tunnel. So I just want to say thank you to all y’all that came out.”

Current Siena men’s basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello wrote a letter and posted it to Twitter. His message in part was simply, “Love more, hate less.”

He shared why he felt it was important to publicly speak out.

