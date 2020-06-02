Capital Region sports figures speaking out against racial injustice

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Prominent Capital Region sports figures are speaking out as protests continue nationwide in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Shenendehowa graduate and Atlanta Hawks guard Shenendehowa took to social media.

What we have to collectively figure out moving forward is what WE can do to create REAL change. What can WE do to prevent history from repeating itself OVER and OVER again. Do not forget what real issues we have. Our system is broken. Do Not Be Silent. Educate yourself and VOTE. — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) June 1, 2020

Former Siena guard Ronald Moore spoke at a peaceful protest in his hometown of Whitemarsh Township, PA. His voice cracking as he emotionally thanked his community for standing by him and his family.

“It’s definitely a tough time,” he said. “I’m in an interracial marriage. I have a son that’s one, so I think about him going forward, and seeing progress like this, definitely think there’s a brighter future and light at the end of the tunnel. So I just want to say thank you to all y’all that came out.”

Current Siena men’s basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello wrote a letter and posted it to Twitter. His message in part was simply, “Love more, hate less.”

We will continue to try and be the best we can be. To show compassion and love for all. The Prayer of St. Francis of Assisi provides great insight.

🙏🏿🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏼🙏🏻🙏#GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/wV2NeJAQog — Carmen Maciariello (@CoachCarm) May 30, 2020

He shared why he felt it was important to publicly speak out.