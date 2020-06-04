Capital Region athletes calling out for change

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Across the nation, people are speaking out about injustice.



“It’s definitely scary being African American in this country right now with all that’s going on,” Siena men’s basketball player Jordan King told News10 ABC.

Living in fear, the Freshman guard said it’s time for a change. “It’s going to be most important for the ones that are not affected to even come in a contribute to help us.”

Other athletes like Union’s Jack Adams are listening and taking action. “What I’ve been trying to do is learn about how I can help, how I can use my platform the best of ability and just educate myself on issues that I haven’t really experienced as a white person.”

Adams a political science major at Union, said although he won’t ever understand what we go through, tweeting about wanting change or screaming Black Lives Matter isn’t enough.

“I think like the big issue we need to start doing as a society is having conversations with people we disagree with and hearing their perspectives,” he said. “I think if we only see things from one perspective and one side then we’re not really combating the issue.”

Across the country we witnessed silent protests, turn to violent ones, ending in destruction. We also watched residents come together to clean up their cities, Adams was one of them in Boston.

“I think the biggest reason one was to obviously go help out the city because I wanted to hear perspectives from police officers, African Americans and store owners,” he told News10. “The biggest message was pretty much the same, people are equally outraged by whats going on in the country racially.”

King finished by saying, “I just love seeing that people are behind us and they see the problem too. Help us get to a better change in this country.”