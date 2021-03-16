Camper, Pickett earn NABC honors

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball standouts Manny Camper and Jalen Pickett have been named 2020-21 National Association of Basketball Coaches District 1 selections. Camper was tabbed a First Team honoree, while Pickett secured Second Team acclaim.

Camper and Pickett becomes Siena’s 24th and 25th all-time NABC All-District honorees, which are selected by NABC member head coaches in NCAA Division I. A junior, Pickett is the Saints’ first three-time NABC All-District selection since Edwin Ubiles (2008-10).

The 2020-21 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a First Team All-MAAC selection, Camper earns NABC All-District honors for the first time in his career. The senior star from Chestertown, Maryland leads the MAAC in rebounding (9.7 – 23rd nationally), double-doubles (six), and minutes (37:49 – sixth nationally). A two-time MAAC Player of the Week (Jan. 11, Mar. 1), Camper also currently stands fourth in the conference in assists (3.7), fifth in scoring (14.1), and ninth in steals (1.2). Camper is one of 10 national finalists – the program’s first-ever – for the prestigious Senior CLASS Award.

Named a First Team All-MAAC selection for a program record-tying third time earlier this month, Pickett was the MAAC Player of the Week on Mar. 8. The Rochester, New York standout averaged 12.9 points this season while leading the MAAC with 4.8 assists. Pickett also ranks fourth in the MAAC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.97), seventh in blocks (1.1), and ninth in rebounding (6.3).

Camper and Pickett led Siena to a 12-5 record and a share of the program’s second straight MAAC Regular Season Championship this winter.