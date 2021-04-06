Camper named Senior CLASS award first team All-American

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Men’s Basketball outgoing senior captain Manny Camper has been named a Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American. Just the second finalist from any sport in Siena Athletics history, Camper becomes the first player in school history to land on the Senior CLASS Award First Team.

Named one of 10 national finalists for the prestigious award on Feb. 22, Camper was selected to the First Team alongside Mercer’s Ross Cummings, Kansas’ Marcus Garrett, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, and 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Senior CLASS Award Winner Luka Garza of Iowa. The Chestertown, Maryland standout was Siena’s 22nd Senior Class Award Candidate and just the third men’s basketball student athlete in program history to be selected, joining Brett Bisping (2017) and O.D. Anosike (2012).

Camper capped a memorable career in the Green and Gold on the court by winning MAAC Player of the Year and First Team All-MAAC honors for the 2020-21 season. Camped finished the year averaging 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per-game, leading the conference and ranking 22nd nationally in the latter. He also led the league in defensive rebounds (7.5) and minutes (37.5) per-contest, while logging a league-best six double-doubles and helping the Saints to their second consecutive MAAC Regular Season title.

Away from the court, Camper also excelled in the community, classroom, and character criteria outlined in the Senior CLASS Award.

Camper holds a 3.18 cumulative GPA in marketing and posted a 3.5 mark during the Spring 2020 term that earned him a spot on Siena’s Dean’s List. He was named Siena’s Leo Dufort Male Student Athlete of the Month for December 2018, and was named the MAAC Student Athlete of the Week on Jan. 24, 2019.

Camper is a founding member of Siena’s Education, Diversity, Inclusion, and Togetherness (E.D.I.T.) Committee, which seeks to engage in healthy conversation to bring about awareness and create meaningful change through social justice initiatives. Camper was one of just four Siena student athletes to receive the Siena Strength & Conditioning “Iron Saint Award” during the 2019-20 season, for putting in hard work, creating a positive atmosphere, and leading by example in the weight room.

Camper has been active in both the Siena community as a member of the men’s basketball team, and in his home community of Chestertown, Maryland. Siena Men’s Basketball has made annual trips to local elementary schools as part of National Grid’s “Hoops for the Stars” Initiative, served meals to sick children and their families staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Albany, held several clinics at local Boys and Girls Clubs, and hosted several charity events, such as an autism awareness game and a food drive for benefit the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Along with participating in team-sanctioned community service events, Camper has been active when in his hometown as well. He returned to his elementary school to speak to 80 children about his path to success and never giving up, and helped his uncle distribute food to the local community during the COVID-19 Pandemic while working alongside the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice.

To be eligible for the Senior CLASS Award, a student athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Camper also recently competed in the 2021 3X3U National Championship presented by Dos Equis at The Pavilion in Indianapolis, Indiana, playing alongside athletes from the MAAC and America East conferences as part of the “Metro East Mayhem” team. He scored 38 points over eight contests, helping the team to a 3-5 record and $3,000 won in the event. Camper was the second straight Siena player chosen to play at the event, joining Elijah Burns in 2020.