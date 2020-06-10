Breaking News
NY Legislature votes to repeal 50-A, a law that protected police discipline records

Camper in “no rush” to make a decision

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Manny Camper is in “no rush” to make a decision about whether or not he’ll be returning to Siena for his senior season.

The deadline to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft could be as late as Aug. 3, and he plans to take his time to see if any opportunities arise between now and then. He hasn’t had any workouts yet because of the pandemic, but he’s hoping some of the eight teams left out of the NBA’s return-to-play plan will reach out to set something up. Regardless of what happens, he still feels like the process has been positive because of the feedback he has received.

“All positive feedback,” he said, explaining Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello has been calling teams on his behalf. “My versatility and things like that’s good. Just continue to work on the little things like jump shots, pull-up jump shots, my catch and shoot, and just being a more consistent jump shooter.”

Camper hasn’t signed an agent yet, but a few have been helping him through this process. He’s been working out with a trainer since returning to his home in Maryland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak