Camper in “no rush” to make a decision

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Manny Camper is in “no rush” to make a decision about whether or not he’ll be returning to Siena for his senior season.

The deadline to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft could be as late as Aug. 3, and he plans to take his time to see if any opportunities arise between now and then. He hasn’t had any workouts yet because of the pandemic, but he’s hoping some of the eight teams left out of the NBA’s return-to-play plan will reach out to set something up. Regardless of what happens, he still feels like the process has been positive because of the feedback he has received.

“All positive feedback,” he said, explaining Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello has been calling teams on his behalf. “My versatility and things like that’s good. Just continue to work on the little things like jump shots, pull-up jump shots, my catch and shoot, and just being a more consistent jump shooter.”

Camper hasn’t signed an agent yet, but a few have been helping him through this process. He’s been working out with a trainer since returning to his home in Maryland.

