Cameron Healy labeled “day to day”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany might be without its best shooter Cameron Healy for another game. Head Coach Will Brown labeled the sophomore guard as “day to day.” He didn’t practice Thursday. The cortisone injection hadn’t “kicked in” yet. Brown is hoping that Healy will run a bit Friday, practice Saturday, and be ready to play Sunday at Maine, but the team is preparing as if it’ll be without it’s second-leading scorer.
The Great Danes missed Healy’s offensive production in a 66-60 loss at Hartford Wednesday, but there were still moments to celebrate in defeat. Ahmad Clark scored his 1000th career point, and Romani Hansen’s 18 rebounds broke a single-game program record.