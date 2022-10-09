SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Voorheesville went on the road Saturday afternoon to take on the No. 12 Cambridge Salem football team.

Cambridge held an 8-0 lead in the second quarter and came upon another scoring opportunity in the winding minutes of the first half. Brice Burr plowed his way over the goal line to extend the Cambridge lead to 14-0, but they failed to convert on the two point conversion.

Even still Cambridge carried their momentum into the second half scoring on their opening drive on a touchdown run from Evan Day to extend their lead to 20-0. They would find the end zone one more time and earned a shut out win against Voorheesville 34-0.