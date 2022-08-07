SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Whitney Stakes wasn’t the only stakes race on tap Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. The grade one Longines Test Stakes served as the perfect appetizer for race fans awaiting Saturday’s main Whitney course.

In the field of seven horses running the Longines Test Stakes, there was the one-horse, Matareya, and everyone else. Matareya closed at 1-5 odds; the horse with the next best chance was the six, Hot Peppers, at 6-1.

Down the stretch, those two horses raced stride-for-stride for the lead, just as the oddsmakers anticipated.

But what the oddsmakers, fans, and even trainer Wesley Ward did not foresee was a late surge from the seven, Chi Town Lady. The seven came flying on the outside, bumped Matareya enough to slow the favorite down, and blew by Hot Peppers for the victory.

Chi Town Lady was second-to-last coming around the final turn, and the win, again, was as much a surprise to Ward as anyone watching the upset unfold.

“When I seen that first fraction come up, I thought it’s not quite fast enough for what we need,” said Ward. “I thought, “well, let’s see what happens.” At the three-eighths pole she started to make her run. I thought, “well, maybe we got a shot.” Turning for home, I thought, “well, we’re hopefully going to get on the board.” Then my boys started beating me on the back and geez, we won the race!”

The win was Ward’s fifth of the season at Saratoga, and jockey Joel Rosario earned his 21st win, good for third-most on the jockey leaderboard.