Cairns expected to play in Saratoga’s quarterfinal

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga’s Dolly Carins continues to work her way back from a sprained joint in her collar bone. The point guard suffered the injury late in the Blue Streaks’ win over Shenendehowa two weeks ago. The Rhode Island commit did not play in the final two games of the regular season. Cairns has been at practice with the team ahead of its sectional quarterfinal matchup with Guilderland, and the expectation is that she will suit up.



“We do yep,” said Saratoga Head Coach Robin Chudy when asked if Cairns would be available. She added, “Though it’s at her pace and when she’s ready we don’t push her at all she’s probably pushing herself the most.”

Saratoga is the one seed after compiling an undefeated record in the Suburban Council this season, but the team’s MVP is Cairns. For the Blue Streaks to make a deep run in the tournament and possibly claim its first ever Section 2 championship, the team would need Cairns on the court, the program’s all-time leading scorer.



“I’ve had to be very patient with a lot of people telling me not to rush back,” said Cairns, “so just had to take it slow.”

Saratoga will host Guilderland at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Class AA quarterfinals.

