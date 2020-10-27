CAA announces Spring 2021 football schedules

RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletic Association announced Tuesday the six-game conference schedules for each of its member institutions for the spring 2021 season.



Last month, the CAA announced the scheduling format for the shortened spring season. The conference would be divided into two divisions, North and South. Teams would play round robin schedules within their divisions, and the team with the best overall conference record will earn the CAA’s bid to the FCS Playoffs.



UAlbany will play in the seven-team North Division, with Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, and Villanova. Teams in the North will play each other once, with each team hosting three home and three away games. The South Division, Elon, James Madison, Richmond, and William & Mary, will play each opponent in a home-and-home format. Towson announced last week it will opt out of the 2021 spring season.



UAlbany’s schedule begins March 6 with a trip to New Hampshire. The following weekend, the Great Danes visit Maine.



The Danes’ first home game will be March 20 against Rhode Island, followed by a second-straight home game on March 27 against Stony Brook.



The schedule wraps up with a trip to Delaware on April 3, followed by one final home game on April 10 against Villanova. UAlbany’s bye week falls on the final day of the regular season, April 17.



Spring 2021 UAlbany CAA Football Schedule



March 6 at New Hampshire March 13 at Maine March 20 Rhode Island March 27 Stony Brook April 3 at Delaware April 10 Villanova