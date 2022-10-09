BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday’s section two high school football slate featured a pair of matchups between state-ranked foes. In Burnt Hills, N.Y., the reigning class A champion Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Spartans, ranked 13th in the state, welcomed in an undefeated and 17th-ranked Amsterdam Rams squad.

The Spartans’ rushing attack proved to be too much for Amsterdam, though, as head coach Matt Shell’s team notched four rushing touchdowns on the afternoon, en route to a 29-8 victory.

The first of Burnt Hills’ ground scores came courtesy of senior running back Luke Zoller, who capped off an over nine-minute opening drive for the Spartans. Zoller tacked on a two-point conversion as well, giving his team the early 8-0 advantage.

Later in the second quarter, Burnt Hills senior running back Jacob Pausley joined in on the action. On a counter run off the right side of the offensive line, Pausley broke an ankle tackle, reached the second level, and won a footrace to the goal line against Amsterdam’s Marc Schultz after diving for the pylon. That 46-yard scamper put the Spartans up 15 points.

After Amsterdam fumbled on its’ ensuing possession, Burnt Hills found the end zone after just two plays. On a halfback dive, Zoller pierced the Rams’ defense right up the middle, scoring to extend the Spartans’ lead to 22-0.

Amsterdam showed some life late in the first half. On the final play of the second frame, senior quarterback Jhai Vellon rolled out to his left, and found senior wide receiver Louie Gonzalez through the air for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 14.

The Rams had back-to-back red zone opportunities to open up the second half, but both possessions resulted in lost fumbles. Burnt Hills cashed in on the second turnover. Zoller got to the left edge on a sweep, turned the corner, and took it the distance – 72 yards for his third rushing touchdown of the afternoon.

That would be the final score of the contest, as the Spartans cruised in the fourth quarter to the 29-8 victory.

Coach Shell praised the effort of his offensive line after the game, and their ability to open up holes for Zoller, whose performance Shell also commended.

“Week-to-week…they’ve (the offensive line) improved, so, you know…they did an outstanding job,” said Shell. “There’s things we have to do to always improve, but…a really, really good job today. Luke’s a heck of a player. He’s versatile; he’s a really good defensive player, and he’s been…just tremendous so far for us this year.”

After the game, Zoller described his simple running style, what he saw on his 72-yard touchdown run, and had to give a shoutout as well to the big men for creating some rushing lanes for him.

“I see the hole, and I hit it,” said Zoller. “We got the long play at the end. Make a cut, and go. I mean, just pound the ball, and we’re good. We’ve been developing since week one; every week we get better. They (the O-line) do a great job blocking. They are aggressive, physical, and they just do a great job altogether.”

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (4-1) remains home in week six, and will battle Queensbury. Amsterdam (4-1) will look to respond on the road Friday against Averill Park.