Burnt Hills stays unbeaten with win over Guilderland

BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills beat Guilderland 3-0 to improve to 6-0 and stay atop the Suburban Council standings.

The Spartans led 1-0 after the first half thanks to a goal from Molly Pochobradsky. Burnt Hills added two more in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Goalie Senja Matson held the Lady Dutch scoreless, they have yet to concede a goal this season. Next up for Burnt Hills is another showdown with Shenendehowa on Wednesday, the Spartans won the first game in a shootout.

