SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It took longer than expected but Burnt Hills opened their season with a win. The 8-time defending Class B sectional champions beat Saratoga 1-0 on Friday night.

Lianna Sullivan scored the only goal of the game with a diving effort in front of the net to put the Spartans up 1-0 in the first half.

They would hold off Saratoga for the win, the Spartans are now 1-0 while the Blue Streaks fall to 1-1.