Burnt Hills leaves no doubt against Walter Panas for eighth state title

Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re a Burnt Hills volleyball player, you can pretty much mark this weekend off your calendar every year.

The Spartans rarely miss a state championship weekend, and they were going for number eight Sunday against Walter Panas.

Carlie Rzeszotarski is one of the best volleyball players in the northeast and it was no surprise she was running the show for the Spartans Sunday afternoon. Her first set kills helped Burnt Hills easily take the first set 25-8.

Defense was a big factor in this one too, as Peyton Felix picked up a huge block at the net to help the Spartans take the second set 25-18. Burnt Hills left no doubt about taking set three 25-13 to capture their eighth state title.

“These seniors, they start playing, they’re nine or ten years old,” head coach Gary Bynon said. “I coached them then and you know, all the way through.”

“To watch a team come so far,” Bynon said. “And I think yesterday we probably didn’t play real well for ten minutes all weekend, left a little bitter taste in their mouth and they came out today against a very well coached Walter Panas team and answered for everything they did.”