Burnt Hills celebrates signing day with 33 college-bound senior athletes

BURNT HILLS, N.Y. — Of the 33 Burnt Hills seniors who will play sports in college, only one is headed out west to California. The rest are staying on the east coast, some closer than others.

Of the eight Division I bound Spartans, a pair will stay here in the Capital Region. Caeden Lapietro will play lacrosse with his brother Darien at UAlbany, while Claire Isaksen will be an incoming setter for Siena’s volleyball team. For both, the location was more icing on the cake and not the main reason for selecting their schools.

“I loved the community feel of Siena,” Isaksen said. “It’s a smaller kind of school, so when I toured the campus, I felt like it was just one big home and everybody kind of knew each other and I really liked that.”

Lapietro enjoyed a similar “homey” vibe.

“Definitely just the family feel there is to it with Coach [Scott] Marr and all those guys there,” he said. “The coaches were completely different than anybody else. They gave me a great feeling. I knew I wanted to go there right from the beginning.”

Their classmate Liam Blesi is headed several hours north to become a Maine Black Bear. However, since he’ll be playing baseball in the America East, he’ll return to the Capital Region when they visit UAlbany. He’s looking forward to those games and the fan support he’ll get from friends and family. In the meantime, he feels like he’s getting the best of both worlds

“So I’m studying up there marine biology, so just that together with the baseball just worked out perfectly and it’s the perfect fit for me,” Blesi said.

The full list of signees can be found below: