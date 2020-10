BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a showdown of unbeaten teams Burnt Hills outlasted Shenendehowa in a shootout. The Spartans improved to 4-0 while the Plainsmen fell to 2-1.

The game was tied at zero after regulation and a ten minute overtime period. Burnt Hills took a 2-nothing lead after the first three rounds of the shootout, Hannah Merritt extended the game for Shen in the fourth round before Paige Thowe scored the game winner for the Spartans.