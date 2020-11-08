Burnt Hills beats Columbia in back and forth thriller

Burnt Hills, N.Y. — Columbia visited Burnt Hills for a boys soccer matchup on Saturday afternoon and a thriller ensued.
Brady Bell put the Blue Devils on the board first to give Columbia a 1-0 lead, but Burnt Hills’ Park Scott quickly followed that with an equalizer to send the two to half tied at one. In the second Stephen Zarub knocked in a header to give Burnt Hills a 2-1 lead, only for Columbia’s Cameron Mingle to respond with a rip to bring it back to a 2-2 tie. Then with under 20 minutes to go in the game, Scott broke free off a great feed to put away the game’s final goal and give Burnt Hills a 3-2 win.
Next up for the Spartans is a trip to Shaker on Tuesday.
