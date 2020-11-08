Burnt Hills beats Columbia in back and forth thriller

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Burnt Hills, N.Y. — Columbia visited Burnt Hills for a boys soccer matchup on Saturday afternoon and a thriller ensued.

Brady Bell put the Blue Devils on the board first to give Columbia a 1-0 lead, but Burnt Hills’ Park Scott quickly followed that with an equalizer to send the two to half tied at one. In the second Stephen Zarub knocked in a header to give Burnt Hills a 2-1 lead, only for Columbia’s Cameron Mingle to respond with a rip to bring it back to a 2-2 tie. Then with under 20 minutes to go in the game, Scott broke free off a great feed to put away the game’s final goal and give Burnt Hills a 3-2 win.

Next up for the Spartans is a trip to Shaker on Tuesday.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report