ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a week one loss to Christian Brothers Academy, the reigning section two, class A champion Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake football team has returned to its’ 2021 form.

The Spartans dominated Saturday afternoon for a third game in a row, powering past the Albany Falcons 45-14.

Burnt Hills’ faced a fourth down and two on its’ first drive of the game. Senior running back Luke Zoller took a handoff from junior quarterback Myles Yannuzzi, charged through the offensive line, and barreled his way in for six to open up the scoring for the Spartans.

On the next Burnt Hills drive, Zoller was again tearing up yards on the ground. He capped the possession off with a rushing touchdown from just outside the red zone, dragging a Falcons defender into the end zone. After a failed extra point attempt, the Spartans led 13-0.

Early in the second quarter, the Burnt Hills offense was on the move again. Only this time it was senior running back Jacob Pausley’s turn to reach pay dirt, and he did so on the ground that drive to push the advantage to 20 points.

The Spartans were on cruise control from there, coasting to a 45-14 victory in the second half, and recording a second straight league victory.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (3-1) returns home next Saturday for a crucial matchup with undefeated Amsterdam. Albany (1-3) will look to get back in the win column in week five; they’re back in action Friday night against Columbia.