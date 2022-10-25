MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Section two playoff soccer is heating up as the semifinals were held today over in Mechanicville. The Burnt Hills Spartans advanced after beating Queensbury 2-1, and Columbia punched their ticket after dominating Averill Park 5-0.

In the battle of the Spartans, both teams got off to a slow start, but right before halftime, Ella Blesi scored on a corner kick to give Burnt Hills a 1-0 advantage. During the second half, Queensbury’s defense held strong until Blesi struck again to extend the Burnt Hills lead by two.

Queensbury would get on the board late, but Burnt Hills held them off and came away with the win.

“It’s amazing the girls have worked so hard this year. This is what we’ve been working for so we’re really excited for Friday,” said Burnt Hills head coach Marisah Boucher. “It was great! If you can keep the ball in soccer then you’re in good shape, so I told the girls at halftime keep possession of the ball, keep working hard with all those 50-50 balls and it will come,” she added. “Our girls have worked really hard this season and that last goal at the very end was great for us and just kind of gave us that momentum to get into the second half.”

No. 1 Columbia and five-seeded Averill Park squared off next, and the Blue Devils’ offense lived up to its billing. Isabella Seibert put Columbia on the board in the first half, and to follow that up, Ella Hebler found the net, and Columbia went into the half with a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Devils scored three more times in the second half to pull away for good.