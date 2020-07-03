Bryant & Stratton College Bobcats add four to coaching ranks

ALBANY, NEW YORK, July 3​ – The Bryant & Stratton College Bobcats today announced the selection of four coaches to their Athletics roster. All four bring significant experience and a strong commitment to achievement both on and off the field.

Andrew No​ has been named as the first-ever head coach of the groundbreaking esports team. He joins the Bobcats with 13 years of gaming experience and has been a competitive member of the Gaming Insomniacs semi-pro league. His experience gives him a strong connection with his team and a deep understanding of what it means to be an esports competitor.

Adrian Salguero​ is the Bobcats’ new coach of women’s soccer. He brings years of experience, as former ​Director of Coaching for Global Premier Soccer in Albany, and the U.S. Region 1 and Eastern New York Olympic Development squads. As a player, he competed at the academy level in Spain, before moving into the Spanish 3rd Division.

Dominique Puglisi​ starts her second year as the Bobcats’ Assistant Coach of women’s soccer. She was a standout player with Sage College, earning Honorable Mention All-Conference status in 2017 for her stellar play.

Jahmel Samuels ​has been hired as the new head women’s basketball coach. Samuels arrives at the Albany campus after having served as the head women’s basketball coach at Schenectady County Community College for the past year. Prior to that, he had been the men’s assistant coach at SCCC since 2016. He has also coached and had tremendous success locally at several high schools including most recently at Schalmont, where they captured the Section 2 Class B championship.