Brotherly bond leading Silver Warriors to early success

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. – If you look quickly, you might not guess that Sean and Ethan St. Lucia are brothers. But along with their sister Kate they’re actually triplets, and their bond is helping the Silver Warriors to early success on the basketball court this season.

“It’s honestly kind of nice,” Ethan said about being a triplet. “It’s just another friend to be there for you all the time.”

The trio are built-in study buddies, rebounders, and teammates.

“Every summer we would play in our driveway with some other friends, and just play pick up games all the time,” explained Ethan, who’s the oldest. Sean’s the youngest. The pair’s separated by just two minutes.

Head Coach Mike Grasso describes Sean as a competitor and a leader. As for Ethan, Grasso’s trying to pull the fire out of him because when he plays with it, he can “go for 20 any night”.

Ethan says he gets along really well with his brother, including on the court. They’ve built chemistry over a lifetime, and it’s paying off in their senior year. They’re averaging about 29 points per game combined, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

“Me being the point guard, I kind of get on people sometimes,” explained Sean. “Everyone else can take it, but it’s a little personal to him because he’s my brother.”

“Arguing with him was the worst,” described Ethan, “because he’s always been the captain of the team. He’s the boss, and I’ve gotta listen to him.”

They’ve since worked through their sibling struggles, realizing it’s best for the team if they get along. The Silver Warriors are off to a hot start at 4-2, largely because of the brothers’ production. Despite their differences, the two can agree on how they think this season ends – with a sectional title.