Brady’s former teammate, Section 2 player surprised about quarterback’s departure

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite the writing on the wall, Tom Brady’s departure from the Patriots surprised a lot of people, including former teammate and CBA graduate Joe Vellano. He said it’ll be strange to see number 12 wearing a different jersey next season.
The Rexford native was a member of the Patriots from 2013-2015, winning a Super Bowl alongside Brady in 2015. As a member of the Falcons in 2016, the defensive lineman was across the field from Tom Brady, on the wrong side of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.
Vellano described Brady as “one of the guys” of the field, but the ultimate competitor on it.