Brady’s former teammate, Section 2 player surprised about quarterback’s departure

TROY, N.Y. – The All-ECAC Hockey teams have been announced from men's hockey and two Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes have been recognized. Will Reilly and Owen Savory have both been named to the Second Team, along with Connor McCarthy (Clarkson University), Curtis Hall (Yale University), Odeen Tufto (Quinnipiac University) and Jack Drury (Harvard University).

A senior defenseman and captain from Toronto, Ont., Reilly played in all 34 games for the Engineers this season, recording eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points. The team-leader in plus/minus at +14, he also led the club in power play points with nine, on four goals and five assists. Averaging a team-high 2.53 shots per game, he had 27 blocked shots and was assessed six penalties for 12 minutes.

Reilly anchored a defensive unit that has allowed 2.55 goals per game overall and just 1.86 during ECAC Hockey play. RPI's penalty kill of 86.0% ranked second in the league and 12th in the country. In 22 conference games, the former Nanaimo Clippers standout had six goals and 10 assists for 16 points, with a team-high +17 rating.

Offensively, Reilly recorded five multi-point efforts, including a three-point game against St. Lawrence on November 8 at the Houston Field House. He had a goal and two assists in that contest, as the Engineers won, 6-2. A finalist for the conference's Top Defensive Defenseman, he ranked second in goals, fourth in plus/minus and fifth in points among league blueliners.

As a junior, Reilly notched five goals and 13 assists for 18 points in 33 games. Limited to just 19 league contests, he had one goal and eight assists for nine points. In 2017-18, he collected seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 37 games.

In 139 career games at RPI, Reilly notched 22 goals and 46 assists for 68 points.

A sophomore from Cambridge, Ont., Savory started 24 games for the Engineers this season, posting a 13-9-2 record, with a 2.06 goals against average and a .932 save percentage and five shutouts – the most by an RPI netminder since Nathan Marsters '04 had five in 2003-04.

In 18 ECAC Hockey contests, Savory went 11-6-1 with a 1.74 goals against average and a .941 save percentage and four shutouts. The former St. Catharines Falcons standout led all conference goalies in both save percentage and shutouts, while ranking third in goals against average, fourth in winning percentage (.639) and seventh in total saves (479).

Nationally, Savory ranked second in shutouts, seventh in save percentage and 12th in goals against average. His five shutouts were one shy of the school record of six, which is held by Laing from the 1999-00 season.

Savory was a two-time Hockey Commissioners Association and ECAC Hockey/MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Month (January and February) and a four-time ECACH Hockey/MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Week.

In 49 career games at RPI, Savory is 18-24-5, with a 2.26 goals against average and a .929 save percentage, which both rank first in program history. His six career shutouts are fourth all-time.

RPI posted a 17-15-2 overall record, this season, including a 13-8-1 mark in ECAC Hockey play, earning its first bye in the conference tournament since the 2012-13 season. The Engineers' 17 victories are the most since 2015-16.