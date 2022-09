AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara recognized a local boxing legend with a proclamation. Robert “Bobby” Stewart is from Amsterdam, and he used to work at the Tryon School for Boys.

Tryon School for Boys is a juvenile detention center in Johnstown, which is where Stewart met Mike Tyson. He then mentored and trained with Tyson for many years.

Santabarbara recognized Stewart on Thursday for his accomplishments to the boxing industry.