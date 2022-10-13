SCHUYLERVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — One team has won three straight section titles. The other is in its first year as a combined unit. But none of that matters when Schuylerville meets Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week.

After a trip to the dome last year, the Black Horses are atop the state rankings, despite losing some big name seniors. “I think a lot of people didn’t realize how much many of the kids that we have right now contributing for us were playing last year,” said head coach John Bowen. “We knew these guys would slowly earn their stripes and start to gain recognition and gain momentum as the season went along and that’s certainly been the case.”

Then there’s the Wolverines. Though it’s their first year combining the three schools, you wouldn’t be able to tell. “This is probably the best team camaraderie I’ve ever had as a coach in probably any of the sports that I’ve coached,” said head coach Mike Perrone.

Though the Black Horses are the top dogs in Class C, the Wolverines hold at least one clear advantage. “One thing we’re not going to be able to control is how much bigger they are than we are,” said Bowen.

“We have a lot of size up front,” added Perrone. “A lot of athleticism to combine with that size up front, and then we just want to bring the physical, physical nature. That’s something that we try to breed.”

One thing is for sure: there’s no lack of respect between these two juggernauts. “We’re gonna have to really find another gear here if we want to even be in the ball game with them, otherwise they’re going to do the same thing they’ve been doing to all of their opponents,” said Bowen.

“We’re very confident in what we do,” said Perrone. “It’s no discredit to Schuylerville, we know the challenges it brings. You’re not going to get any bulletin board material here. We understand how good of a program they are, but we think we’re a pretty good program too.”

Tune into 1st & 10 Friday night at 10 and 11 for highlights and reaction from our Game of the Week.