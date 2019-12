ALBANY, N.Y. – Green Tech (3-0) outscored Mekeel Christian 52-35 in the second half to hand the Lions (2-1) their first loss of the season.

Nine different Eagles scored in the 75-61 victory, including four in double figures. Their depth proved to be the difference.

Alex Barnhill led all scorers with 22 points, while Ozzy DeJesus chipped in 19 points in defeat.