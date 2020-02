ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jalen Pickett’s 27 points propelled Siena (12-10, 8-5) to the 73-64 win over Rider on national television Friday night. With the victory, the Saints improve to 11-0 at home this season, jump the Broncs in the MAAC standings, and remain a half game behind conference-leading Saint Peter’s.

Siena continues its four-game homestand against Manhattan Sunday at 2 p.m.