Big college decision ahead for Troy star running back

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy star running back Xavier Leigh will have choices when it comes to playing football in college. He received his fifth offer in the last two weeks on Monday from Sacred Heart, joining UAlbany, UMass, LIU, and Robert Morris as potential landing spots so far.
The explosive playmaker rushed for more 1,309 yards on 157 carries as a junior, finding the end zone 25 times. The Flying Horses fell short to Queensbury in the Class A final 17-13. Leigh said he’s most interested in chasing a title as a senior, but he’ll also be looking to lock down his future.
“I had a lot of visits. Well, now that I have offers, I’ve got more visits to go to,” Leigh said about how he plans to make a decision on where to play at teh next level. “I’m gonna go on the visits, meet the coaches, and whichever coach shows the most love is gotta get cut down and cut down.” He can’t go on any visits until the NCAA recruiting dead period is over.
Leigh also stressed that whichever program feels the most like “home” and “family” will get a leg up. Speaking of, Leigh said he wants to go somewhere his own family can watch him play, preferably in person.
Troy Head Coach Bob Burns expects Leigh to have double-digit offers by the summer. Though the majority of potential suitors are FCS programs currently, the running back is also receiving interest from Michigan.