BH-BS picks up first win of the season

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa beat the Mohawks 6-3 to earn their first win of the season. BH-BS used three third period goals to put the game away.

BH-BS is now 1-2 while the Mohawks dropped to 0-3 on the season.

