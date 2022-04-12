Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A very small percentage of teenagers get to represent their country on an international sports stage. Bethlehem’s Claire Hutton will be one of the few.

Hutton has been named to the U.S. under-17 women’s youth national team. She’ll represent the U.S. in the Concacaf women’s U-17 championship in the Dominican Republic, where 3 teams will qualify for the world cup.

The Concacaf championship begins April 23rd, and runs through May 8th.