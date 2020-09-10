Bethlehem fall sports to only include low-risk athletics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Central School District announced today that the return of athletics this fall would be limited to varsity-level sports classified as “low risk” by the New York State Department of Health and NYSPHSAA.

Varsity sports taking place at Bethlehem this fall will include cross country, golf, tennis, and swimming and diving.

The sports not approved for the fall are boys and girls soccer and field hockey at all levels of competition.

Soccer and field hockey will not be allowed due to the limited ability to maintain physical distance on the field of play according to the school.

In a press release Superintendent Jody Monroe said,

“the decision to focus on low-risk play was made with the health and safety of students, staff and the entire Bethlehem community as our primary considerations, we weighed the risks and benefits, reviewed the official guidance, talked to our district physician and determined that this is the most reasonable way to provide opportunities for our student-athletes without jeopardizing the work we are doing to ensure the safe return of teaching and learning to our classrooms.”