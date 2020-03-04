Bethlehem completes the three-peat with win over Saratoga

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem won its third straight sectional title holding off a late surge from Saratoga to seal a 3-2 victory. Senior captain Justin Chenaille had a hat trick scoring all three goals for the Eagles.
Saratoga was down 2-0 in the second period before Mack Ogden brought them within one late in the frame. They cut the lead to one once again in the third with 2:20 remaining but couldn’t complete the rally.
Bethlehem will face Suffern in the regional championship on Saturday.