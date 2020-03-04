Breaking News
YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: Polls are open for Super Tuesday voting

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Bethlehem completes the three-peat with win over Saratoga

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem won its third straight sectional title holding off a late surge from Saratoga to seal a 3-2 victory. Senior captain Justin Chenaille had a hat trick scoring all three goals for the Eagles.

Saratoga was down 2-0 in the second period before Mack Ogden brought them within one late in the frame. They cut the lead to one once again in the third with 2:20 remaining but couldn’t complete the rally.

Bethlehem will face Suffern in the regional championship on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play