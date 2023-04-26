BURNT HILLS, NY (NEWS10) — The Burnt Hills girls lacrosse team entered Tuesday night with a Suburban Council record of 5-0. They put that unbeaten record on the line at home against another team without a loss in the Suburban, Bethlehem. The Eagles entered with a league record of 3-0.

The Eagles flew out to an early 5-0 lead. Burnt Hills responded with four straight goals to cut the deficit to one. But Bethlehem took over from there, on their way to a 16-7 win.

The Eagles move to 4-0 in the Suburban Council, while the Spartans drop to 5-1.