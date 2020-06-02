Berne-Knox-Westerlo basketball team recognized for 16-5 season

EAST BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 16-5 season and co-league champions in the Western Athletic Conference is one celebrate but due to COVID-19, the Berne-Knox-Westerlo boys basketball team wasn’t able to, that’s until a member from the BKW Booster Club made it happen.

“Even though this is non-traditional and we’re standing here in a parking lot,” head coach Andy Wright said as he was addressing his team. Not exactly the way he was hoping to them at the end of the season but he said, “It means a lot to me honestly to be able to talk to the kids and share this moment with them.”

Trophies were handed out today to the Berne-Knox-Westerlo boys 🏀 team for their incredible season since they couldn’t have an end of year banquet. @zekepulliam22 was also recognized for joining the 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ points club.



Watch the story on @WTEN tonight at 10:30. pic.twitter.com/jKpOlZtFdH — Katya Guillaume (@KatyaonTV) June 2, 2020

Booster club member Michael Puzulis wanted to make sure this class got the recognition they deserved so he purchased trophies for each player.

“I’m just giving back to the community, I figured it’d be a great humanitarian thing to do for the kids,” Puzulis told News10 ABC.

For junior Zeke Pulliam this is special to him, he’s one of the handful players Coach Wright has had reach 1,000 career points, he was honored in front of his teammates. “It’s nice to obviously see all the guys and get everybody back in the same place again. It sucks that we couldn’t do this right at the end of the season, because we did have such a good year, it means a lot to be able to come together once more.”